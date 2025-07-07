Stop spreading lies: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy accuses BRS MLA Harish Rao of misleading farmers

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations of BRS MLA T Harish Rao, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the ayacut plans will be finalised based on the decisions made at the upcoming State Level Committee for Integrated Water Planning and Management (SCIWAM) meeting on July 11 and not as suggested by the Opposition leaders.

Uttam alleged that the BRS was trying to hoodwink farmers and create unrest among them. “They are spreading deliberate lies with malicious intent. We advise Harish Rao to stop spreading lies, at least now,” he said in a press statement.

“Telangana farmers cultivated paddy on a record scale last year, an achievement never seen before in the history of India,” Uttam said and added that ignoring this fact, Harish continues to make false statements.

In the last monsoon season, farmers cultivated paddy over 66.7 lakh acres and harvested 153.5 lakh metric tonnes of grain, he recalled.

The minister said that in the Rabi season, 130 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was produced from 60 lakh acres.