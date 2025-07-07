Students in remote Telangana village tap AI tools to broaden knowledge

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable example of how digital infrastructure can bridge educational divides, students at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Adavi Srirampur village, Peddapalli district, are embracing cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools like Perplexity.ai, thanks to high-speed internet access under the Telangana government’s T-Fiber initiative.
T-Fiber, the state’s flagship programme, aims to provide affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity to every household. As part of its Proof of Concept rollout, Adavi Srirampur is one of four pilot villages experiencing the transformative power of digital inclusion.
A video recently shared by the T-Fiber team features students at the Adavi Srirampur school using Perplexity.ai, an AI-powered research assistant, to ask questions, clear doubts, and explore topics beyond their textbooks through voice-enabled queries. The video drew praise from Perplexity Co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas, who reposted it on social media platform ‘X’, noting: “It is great to see schools in India having their students learn with Perplexity as a tutor. Our founding mission is to make the world’s knowledge accessible, and I’m glad it’s having its impact.”
Responding to the post, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu recalled his meeting with Srinivas in August last year and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to technological equity.
Min: 1 cr houses getting T-Fiber
“Our government is connecting one crore households with T-Fiber, ensuring even students in remote villages like Adavi Srirampur (200 km from Hyderabad) can access Silicon Valley-grade technologies like Perplexity.ai. A government schoolgirl using Perplexity in her classroom is proof of this vision in action,” he stated.
T-Fiber MD P Venu Prasad highlighted the larger goal of the initiative, saying, “This is a glimpse of what’s possible when we connect the unconnected. Through T-Fiber, we are not just delivering the internet; we are delivering opportunity, access, and a platform for rural students to thrive in the digital age. Telangana is committed to ensuring no village is left behind.”
Alongside Adavi Srirampur, the Proof of Concept rollout of T-Fiber includes three other pilot villages: Hajipalle in Rangareddy, Maddur in Narayanpet, and Sangupet in Sangareddy districts.