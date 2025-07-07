Students in remote Telangana village tap AI tools to broaden knowledge

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable example of how digital infrastructure can bridge educational divides, students at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Adavi Srirampur village, Peddapalli district, are embracing cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools like Perplexity.ai, thanks to high-speed internet access under the Telangana government’s T-Fiber initiative.

T-Fiber, the state’s flagship programme, aims to provide affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity to every household. As part of its Proof of Concept rollout, Adavi Srirampur is one of four pilot villages experiencing the transformative power of digital inclusion.

A video recently shared by the T-Fiber team features students at the Adavi Srirampur school using Perplexity.ai, an AI-powered research assistant, to ask questions, clear doubts, and explore topics beyond their textbooks through voice-enabled queries. The video drew praise from Perplexity Co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas, who reposted it on social media platform ‘X’, noting: “It is great to see schools in India having their students learn with Perplexity as a tutor. Our founding mission is to make the world’s knowledge accessible, and I’m glad it’s having its impact.”

Responding to the post, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu recalled his meeting with Srinivas in August last year and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to technological equity.