Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit Delhi today to seek urea supply

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi on Monday to meet Union ministers over various issues concerning the state. He is also likely to meet AICC leaders.

Sources said that as the farmers in the state are suffering due to shortage of urea, the chief minister is likely to meet Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda and discuss the matter. It may be recalled that during the last three months, urea has not been supplied to the state as per allocation. He is expected to urge Nadda to address the issue. Recently, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao in a letter urged the Union minister to supply adequate urea to the state.

According to sources, Revanth is likely to meet the Union ministers concerned and seek approvals for the Hyderabad Metro expansion and Regional Ring Road (RRR). Recently, the government finalised the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 and sent it to the Central government for approval.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that he will meet the leaders of AICC and discuss issues related to the party. Revanth is considering inviting Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to a public meeting to be held in Thungathurthi constituency on July 14 to distribute new ration cards to beneficiaries.