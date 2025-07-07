Telangana: Polls on horizon, parties wake up to oustees’ issues

SIDDIPET: With a slew of elections looming on the horizon, including the polls for panchayats, zilla parishads and municipalities, major political parties in Siddipet are focusing on the long-neglected problems of the Mallannasagar oustees.

Locals are expressing surprise that parties, previously silent on their problems, are now holding meetings to pressure the government for a solution, seemingly to bolster their electoral prospects.

The high court recently mandated the government to conduct local body polls within three months, prompting public representatives to refocus on public grievances. A key issue is the incomplete irrigation infrastructure tied to the Mallannasagar project.

While the main canal was built during the previous government’s tenure to divert irrigation water, distributaries to villages in Dubbaka and Siddipet constituencies remain unconstructed. As a result, farmers in Dubbaka are deprived of irrigation water though the project is in their area.