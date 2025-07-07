Two more confirmed dead in Sigachi chemical blast

SANGAREDDY: The death toll in the devastating blast at the Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram rose to 42 on Sunday with the death of Jitender, one of the victims undergoing treatment at Dhruva hospital, and the identification of one of the remains as that of a missing person, Akhil.

Authorities are still searching for eight more missing persons, with identification efforts underway. They collected a second round of blood samples from the victims’ kin, as DNA reports from the initial set were inconclusive. These new samples have been sent to forensic labs for further analysis.

With the help of latest DNA test results, the officials also identified two more bodies lying in the morgue of the Patancheru hospital as that of Ramanjanyulu from Andhra Pradesh and Chicken Singh from Madhya Pradesh. The bodies were handed over to their relatives.

“A total of four body fragments, mainly pieces of bones, were recovered today. These are being sent to the forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad for DNA analysis to establish identity,” said Patancheru government hospital Superintendent (SP) Srinivas Reddy.