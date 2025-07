HYDERABAD: Well-known actor Ajay Devgn has expressed interest in setting up a world-class film studio in Telangana and sought support from the state government. On Monday, he met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s official residence in Delhi to discuss the proposal.

Devgn presented to the chief minister plans for an international-standard studio equipped with animation, VFX and AI-powered facilities. He also proposed establishing a skill development institute to train professionals for the film industry.

He said Telangana had the potential to become a leading destination for cinema infrastructure in India.

The chief minister briefed him on the government’s initiatives in the media and entertainment sectors. Devgn expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts and said he was willing to act as a brand ambassador to promote ‘Rising Telangana’ through cinema and media.

In a separate meeting, former India cricket captain Kapil Dev met Revanth and discussed the proposed Young India Sports University in the state.

He expressed interest in collaborating with the government to promote sports education and infrastructure.

Host Khelo India 2026 in TG: CM to Centre

Revanth outlined plans to develop sports facilities and support talent development. Kapil Dev assured support and said he would contribute to the success of the proposed university.

The chief minister also shared inputs from his visits to sports institutions in South Korea and other countries and discussions with international experts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister requested Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya to host the Khelo India Games 2026 in Telangana. During a meeting with Mandaviya, Revanth urged the Centre to consider Telangana for hosting the National Games and other major events, including two competitions as part of the 2036 Olympics if India hosts it.