Gangadhara MEO directs schools to comply with bag weight norms

KARIMNAGAR: Taking cognisance of young students carrying heavy bags to school, Gangadhara Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) A Prabhakar Rao has directed schools in the region to comply with GO 22, issued in 2022, which specifies maximum bag loads for students from classes 1 to 10.

Teachers discovered that many students were carrying bags far heavier than these guidelines, leading to “heavy strain due to carrying heavy books”.

They specifically noted that Class 7 students are carrying 1 kg to 6 kg of excess weight, while sixth- and eight-grade students are burdened with 2–6 kg excess weight.

After the MEO stepped in, teachers have begun using weighing machines to assess and reduce the weight of school bags.

Prabhakar has also said that schools with dual desks should encourage students to bring fewer books to class. In line with this directive, teachers are now advising students to carry only the required books for their daily lessons. Students are encouraged to leave non-essential textbooks and notebooks in their assigned desks at school, bringing home only materials needed for homework and reading.

Parents in the mandal are expressing immense relief and happiness regarding this initiative.

Rajaiah, a parent from Odyaram, shared his thoughts: “Everywhere we were seeing our children carrying overweight bags, and we were worried. This brings a big relief for students.”

Prescribed limits

 Classes 1 and 2: <1.5 kg

 Classes 3 to 5: 2–3 kg

 Classes 6 and 7: <4 kg

 Classes 8 and 9: <4.5 kg

 Class 10: <5 kg