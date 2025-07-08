Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat to have 16 coaches from July 10

HYDERABAD: In response to high demand, the seating capacity of the Kacheguda– Yesvantpur– Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express (20703/04) will be increased from 530 to 1,128 passengers from July 10 (Thursday). The train will now operate with 16 coaches: 14 chair cars accommodating 1,024 passengers and two executive class coaches with 104 seats.

Initially launched in 2023 with eight coaches (seven chair cars and one executive class), the train has consistently recorded over 100% occupancy.

33 special trains to Karnataka

The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 33 weekly special trains from Secunderabad and Hyderabad to Arsikere, Karnataka.

Train (07079/80) will run every Sunday from July 13 to August 31. It departs Secunderabad at 6.05 pm and reaches Arsikere at 12.45 pm the next day. The return train leaves Arsikere at 2 pm and arrives in Secunderabad at 7.45 am.

Train (07069/70) will depart Hyderabad every Tuesday at 7.20 pm and reach Arsikere at 12.45 pm the next day. It returns at 2 pm from Arsikere, reaching Hyderabad at 7.50 am. These services will run from July 8 to August 27.

Additionally, a special train (07676) from Kacheguda to Tirupati will depart every Tuesday at 11.30 pm and arrive in Tirupati at 12.30 pm.