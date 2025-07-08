Telangana High Court issues contempt notices to Chief Secretary, officials over sweeper's salary

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued contempt notices to three senior government officials for failing to comply with a prior court order with regard to payment of salaries to part-time sweepers working in public libraries in Mahbubnagar district.

The officials who have been issued notices are Principal Secretary (Education) N Sridhar, the then Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, who is the current state chief secretary, and Director of Public Libraries S Srinivasa Chary. They have been directed to personally appear before the court at 10.30 am on July 24, 2025 and show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for non-compliance with the court’s earlier orders.

The contempt case was filed by AV Hema Latha and two others, who have been serving as part-time sweepers in various libraries across Mahbubnagar district. They approached the court after the authorities failed to implement the high court order issued on December 19, 2024, directing the respondents to pay them salaries in accordance with GO 841 (November 28, 2011) and GO 33 (September 24, 2016). The salary payments were to be made retrospectively from January 20, 2017 onwards, provided the petitioners continued to discharge their duties in the same department.

The court observed that despite a clear direction, the concerned authorities had not acted on the judgment, thereby prompting the initiation of contempt proceedings. The case underscores the growing concern over the enforcement of judicial orders, especially in matters involving lower-rung government employees.