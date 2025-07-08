Telangana High Court reserves orders on Group-1 exam

HYDERABAD: Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court has reserved orders on nine writ petitions filed by unsuccessful Group-1 aspirants, alleging serious irregularities in the Group-1 Main examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). Citing large-scale procedural violations and lack of transparency, the petitioners have sought a judicial probe into the selection process.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocates G Vidya Sagar, K S Murthy, and B Rachna termed the exam process ‘haphazard’ and ‘marred by massive illegalities’.

Vidya Sagar argued that the TGPSC failed to adhere to mandatory statutory procedures by failing to notify each and every procedural aspect, such as rounds of evaluation, moderation methods, or re-evaluation, via a gazette notification. He argued that the TGPSC failed to disclose these critical processes, thereby compromising the transparency and fairness of the examination.

Rachna raised concerns over issuance of two hall ticket numbers to individual candidates, causing confusion among those who qualified in the preliminary round. She also alleged that unqualified evaluators assessed the answer scripts written in Telugu, resulting in a low pass percentage of only 18%, in contrast to 30% among English medium candidates.

The counsel also alleged that biometric verification was not properly implemented and questioned the TGPSC’s claim that CCTV surveillance was centrally monitored, calling it a suspicious and unverified assertion.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao has reserved orders.