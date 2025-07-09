Allow TGSPF to guard right side of Nagarjunasagar project: ENC to Krishna River Management Board

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Mohd Amjad Hussain in a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Tuesday sought permission at the earliest to facilitate the deployment of TGSPF personnel at the right-side guard post to strengthen the security of the Nagarjunasagar project (NSP).

Hussain said that NSP was recognised as one of the dams of national importance and threat perception has significantly increased since 1990.

As per the vulnerability assessment model suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the dam has been categorised as ‘Category A’ indicating high vulnerability.

In response to the evolving security concerns, the state government deployed Telangana State Special Protection Force (TGSPF) personnel at the dam. At present, 12 security guard posts are manned by over 70 members of TGSPF staff round the clock.

“However, over the past few months, no TGSPF personnel have been deployed at three specific guard posts on the right side of the dam,” the ENC said in the letter.

He stated that CRPF personnel are being deployed only at the main dam. When TGSPF sent three constables and one officer for deployment at the right side of the NSP, the CRPF refused to allow them without orders from the KRMB, the ENC said.