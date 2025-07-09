Congress wants more women in politics: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Drawing inspiration from India’s first woman prime minister Indira Gandhi, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that the ruling Congress will be starting a new initiative ‘Adhinethri’ to encourage women in mainstream electoral politics.
During an informal chat with the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office, he said that the initiative aims to welcome more women into politics by the next Assembly elections.
Speaking about the Congress’ ongoing organisational restructuring efforts, he clarified the party’s stance on key political issues and dismissed opposition rhetoric as “diversionary”.
Stating that the Congress government will go for local body elections only after implementing 42% reservations to BCs as promised, he said that the government has already sought legal opinion on the subject.
He also said that ‘Operation Akarsh’ started by the party after it was voted to power in the state is still on though there is a temporary pause to the exercise. Goud claimed that the Congress remains prepared for any sudden elections, asserting that the party is confident of victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll.
According to him, internal surveys show a favourable trend, with multiple qualified candidates from within the party ready to contest. He ruled out fielding candidates from other parties.
The TPCC chief, meanwhile, said that the district committees will be finalised by July 15. He said that in-charges were appointed for the 10 erstwhile districts to ensure speedy appointments. He said that the AICC observers are likely to be named soon to oversee appointment of DCC presidents.