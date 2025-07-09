Congress wants more women in politics: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Drawing inspiration from India’s first woman prime minister Indira Gandhi, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that the ruling Congress will be starting a new initiative ‘Adhinethri’ to encourage women in mainstream electoral politics.

During an informal chat with the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office, he said that the initiative aims to welcome more women into politics by the next Assembly elections.

Speaking about the Congress’ ongoing organisational restructuring efforts, he clarified the party’s stance on key political issues and dismissed opposition rhetoric as “diversionary”.

Stating that the Congress government will go for local body elections only after implementing 42% reservations to BCs as promised, he said that the government has already sought legal opinion on the subject.