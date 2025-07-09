Drama at Press Club as KTR ‘waits’ for debate with Revanth

HYDERABAD: The air crackled with expectation at Press Club in Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Tuesday when BRS working president KT Rama Rao trooped in with his entourage and waited for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to turn up for a debate on who had done what for the farming community in the state.

Rama Rao said he came to the Press Club, accepting Revanth’s recent challenge to him, and now it was up to the chief minister to keep his word.

Accepting the chief minister’s dare, the BRS leader had said he was game for Revanth’s poser and fixed the date for the debate at Press Club. But Revanth left for Delhi on Monday itself to meet party top brass and also Union ministers to seek clearance for state projects.

As Rama Rao entered the premises of the Press Club in the morning, the political theatre for washing the dirty linen of the government was all set. For about half an hour, he waited for Revanth, keeping one chair for the guest of honour, though he knew full well that he was out of station.

But curiosity levels increased among those who were watching the drama that was unfolding before their eyes. Rama Rao sat there for Revanth as though “waiting for Godot”.