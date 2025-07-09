EO faints during bid to reclaim encroached Rama temple lands

KHAMMAM: Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple executive officer L Ramadevi fell unconscious during a confrontation with some people who have encroached land belonging to the shrine in Purushothapatnam village in AP on Tuesday.

While the EO was shifted to KIMS hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment, Assistant EO Bhavani Prasad lodged a complaint at the Yetapaka police station in AP.

Temple officials told TNIE that a group of individuals has encroached upon 671 acres belonging to the shrine. On Tuesday, Ramadevi, accompanied by other temple staff, went to Purushothapatnam to resolve the matter. However, the group was stopped at the village entrance and a commotion ensued. During the jostling, EO Ramadevi reportedly slipped, fell and fainted.

Bhadrachalam ASP Vikranth Singh Kumar confirmed the incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh. The ASP stated that Ramadevi’s condition is stable. He added that the temple staff did not inform the local police before entering the village.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who spoke to Ramadevi on phone, condemned the attack and urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and resolve the issue.