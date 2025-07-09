Grief deepens at Sigachi with mounting death toll

SANGAREDDY: The death toll in the devastating blast at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram rose to 44, with two more persons — Akhilesh and Arif — succumbing to their injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. Meanwhile, search operations are underway to trace the eight individuals still missing since the explosion.

District Collector P Pravinya and Superintendent of Police (SP) Paritosh supervised the segregation and sifting of debris at the factory premises.

NDMA visits accident site

Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited the accident site on Tuesday and launched a formal investigation. The four-member team inspected every corner of the facility for nearly four hours — from 10 am to 2 pm — and later held a meeting with officials.

Pravinya made a PowerPoint presentation outlining the timeline from the day of the accident till date, highlighting the rescue efforts and measures taken by the state government. Based on the inputs from officials and interactions with industry representatives, the NDMA team concluded, at a preliminary level, that the fire was triggered by inadequate safety protocols.

They also sought details regarding the establishment of the unit, number of employees, and how many were present at the time of the incident. The team expressed serious concern over the high number of casualties.