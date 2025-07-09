Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy for expansion of collaboration under Germany’s Ausbildung programme

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday emphasised the importance of expanding international collaboration for the benefit of ITI students under Germany’s Ausbildung programme, a dual vocational training system that combines practical, on-the-job training with theoretical instruction.

A German delegation of placement officers, comprising Bianca Maria Kunz, Dzejna Hurtic and Abdulrahman, met Vivek at the Secretariat. The delegation is in Hyderabad as a part of its ongoing Triple Win Project (TWP), a joint initiative between the Federal Republic of Germany and Telangana government, being implemented through Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM).

The programme aims to provide free German language training and placement opportunities for qualified nurses from Telangana in reputed healthcare institutions in Germany. The minister expressed keen interest in creating new avenues of cooperation and assured that TOMCOM would actively pursue and implement such projects in the near future.