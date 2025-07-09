Telangana may amend Panchayat Raj Act to raise BC quota

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 to raise reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% in the upcoming local body elections.
The change may be introduced either through an ordinance or by convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly, sources said.
The move comes amid pressure to complete the long-delayed local polls by September, following a High Court directive. Government sources told TNIE that the advocate general has also advised in favour of the amendment.
Currently, Section 285A of the Act caps total reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and BCs in local bodies at 50%, in line with Supreme Court rulings.
The Section reads: “In pursuance of the Judgments of the Supreme Court of India, the upper ceiling of 50 percent vertical reservations in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs should not be breached in the context of local self government”.
The government is considering revising this clause to allow the cap to be exceeded in “special cases”.
Officials say the recent Socioeconomic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, which places the BC population in Telangana at about 56%, may be cited as grounds for such an exception.
A commission constituted by the state government to examine the sociopolitical status of BCs has also recommended increased political representation, which is expected to support the government's case.
The proposal is likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for July 10. Delays in holding the elections have led to administrative and financial issues, including a reported halt in the release of central funds to panchayat bodies due to the absence of elected representatives.
The previous BRS government had reduced the BC quota from 34% to 23% when it enacted the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act in 2018.
Cabinet to discuss
The Cabinet may discuss the proposal to amend the Act during the July 10 meeting