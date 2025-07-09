Telangana may amend Panchayat Raj Act to raise BC quota

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 to raise reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% in the upcoming local body elections.

The change may be introduced either through an ordinance or by convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly, sources said.

The move comes amid pressure to complete the long-delayed local polls by September, following a High Court directive. Government sources told TNIE that the advocate general has also advised in favour of the amendment.

Currently, Section 285A of the Act caps total reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and BCs in local bodies at 50%, in line with Supreme Court rulings.

The Section reads: “In pursuance of the Judgments of the Supreme Court of India, the upper ceiling of 50 percent vertical reservations in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs should not be breached in the context of local self government”.