Telangana’s ranking rises from 36 to 26 in educational survey

HYDERABAD: Telangana has shown significant improvement in the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, formerly known as the National Achievement Survey (NAS). The state’s national ranking rose from 36th to 26th position in Class 3 since the last assessment round was held in 2021. It also secured the 26th position in Class 6 and 17th in Class 9 across 36 states and Union Territories.

According to the PARAKH report, among the 50 high-performing districts, Jangaon ranked high, while Wanaparthy performed low. Student performance was recorded as the Percent Correct Score—the average percentage of correct responses per subject across student groups.

Key findings from Telangana include: A clear 10 percentage point improvement in Language and Mathematics scores for Class 3 students. In Class 3, government schools, particularly those under state management, outperformed private and central government schools in core subjects.

This upward trajectory highlights progress in foundational learning, supported by structured remedial efforts, state-wide capacity building, and focused monitoring. Class 6 performance also showed encouraging signs of academic recovery, though sustained efforts are required to further strengthen basic literacy and numeracy skills.