Why speak at Press Club, come to Assembly for a debate: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

MAHBUBABAD/HYDERABAD: Accusing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting Telangana’s rights over Krishna and Godavari waters, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday dared the farmer to a debate on the issue in the Assembly. “If KCR wants to discuss the Krishna and Godavari water-sharing issues, he should first come to the Assembly and debate on this,” the deputy chief minister said.

Vikramarka laid the foundation for developmental works worth Rs 390 crore in Somala Thanda and Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Speaking at the public meetings held in Somala Thanda and Kesamudram, Vikramarka said that the Congress government was ready to discuss the river waters issue, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in the Assembly.

He also alleged that the BRS leaders were engaging in false propaganda that CM has no knowledge on river basins. “The CM clearly explained the need to use Krishna and Godavari basin waters through a PowerPoint presentation at Praja Bhavan. He exposed with evidence the injustice done to Telangana during the BRS regime in water issues,” he said.

He also slammed the Opposition leaders for questioning the government on implementation of welfare schemes. “The CM has already declared that over Rs 1 lakh crore was spent on welfare schemes. The BRS leaders are unable to digest this fact. If they want to prove us wrong, they should come with all data for a debate in the Assembly,” he said. “KCR always sends someone in his place. If you really want to discuss the issue, come to the Assembly and not the Press Club,” he added.