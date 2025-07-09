Why speak at Press Club, come to Assembly for a debate: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

MAHBUBABAD/HYDERABAD: Accusing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting Telangana’s rights over Krishna and Godavari waters, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday dared the farmer to a debate on the issue in the Assembly. “If KCR wants to discuss the Krishna and Godavari water-sharing issues, he should first come to the Assembly and debate on this,” the deputy chief minister said.
Vikramarka laid the foundation for developmental works worth Rs 390 crore in Somala Thanda and Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district.
Speaking at the public meetings held in Somala Thanda and Kesamudram, Vikramarka said that the Congress government was ready to discuss the river waters issue, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in the Assembly.
He also alleged that the BRS leaders were engaging in false propaganda that CM has no knowledge on river basins. “The CM clearly explained the need to use Krishna and Godavari basin waters through a PowerPoint presentation at Praja Bhavan. He exposed with evidence the injustice done to Telangana during the BRS regime in water issues,” he said.
He also slammed the Opposition leaders for questioning the government on implementation of welfare schemes. “The CM has already declared that over Rs 1 lakh crore was spent on welfare schemes. The BRS leaders are unable to digest this fact. If they want to prove us wrong, they should come with all data for a debate in the Assembly,” he said. “KCR always sends someone in his place. If you really want to discuss the issue, come to the Assembly and not the Press Club,” he added.
Fellow Cabinet members Thummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Deputy Speaker Jatoth Ram Chander Naik, Mahbubabad MLA Murali Naik and MP P Balaram Naik, and Advisor to CM V Narender Reddy were also present at the meeting.
‘A political stunt’
Meanwhile, ministers and legislators from the ruling party accused the BRS of bypassing democratic institutions and attempting to deflect public attention through media theatrics.
In a coordinated attack, the Congress leaders stated that the public had voted for governance, not spectacle, and that Telangana deserves transparent debate and not political showmanship.
Leading the response, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Assembly is the legitimate forum for elected representatives to engage in substantive debate. He questioned why KTR was calling for a debate outside the legislature when his father and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao had not even written to the Speaker expressing readiness to participate.
The minister made it clear that the government may hold the debate and discussion in the Assembly even without KCR writing a formal letter, but only sought to know the response of the latter in holding the same in the temple of democracy. Several Congress leaders viewed KTR’s Press Club challenge as a political stunt to avoid facing real scrutiny in the Assembly.
‘Sidelined leader’s frustration’
MLC Addanki Dayakar slammed the language and tone used by KTR while accusing the latter of lowering public discourse. He said the BRS, having lost its grip on power, is now resorting to provocation and insults instead of engaging in institutional debate. He alleged that KTR’s remarks reflect the frustration of a sidelined leader struggling to stay relevant even within his own party.
Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy highlighted that under CM A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the Congress government had swiftly implemented a `21,000 crore farm loan waiver and released `9,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa within nine days.
He argued that if BRS is serious about evaluating governance, they should bring KCR to the Assembly to lead the discussion, rather than relying on press club challenges. He reiterated that Congress is prepared for a debate at any time, provided it is in the right place.
‘BRS candidates will lose deposits in local body elections’
Referring to upcoming elections, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the BRS candidates will not be able to even secure their deposits in the local body elections.