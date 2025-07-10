20,000 Telangana government school students in Karimnagar get bicycles

KARIMNAGAR: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributed 20,000 bicycles to Class 10 students at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Calling the initiative a “Modi gift” to students, Bandi Sanjay said companies had contributed to the effort through their CSR funds. “The idea for this bicycle distribution came from the district collector, Pamela Satpathy. She suggested that under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, providing bicycles to girl students would be beneficial,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay also announced that “Modi Kits” containing study material for students from Classes 1 to 6 would be distributed in the coming days. He noted that the fedral government’s efforts to improve the education sector, claiming that the BJP-led NDA government has spent over RS 8 lakh crore on education in the past 11 years.

Bandi Sanjay highlighted that just this year, Rs 1,28,650 crore has been allocated, which is nearly double compared to the UPA period.