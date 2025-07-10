Bhadrachalam temple staff protest over attack on EO

KHAMMAM: Wearing black badges, members of the TNGO Association, temple employees’ welfare and retired staff associations and Vedic administrative staff from various temples staged a protest outside Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday, condemning the attack on Bhadrachalam temple Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi.

The protestors alleged that EO Ramadevi and her team were assaulted by encroachers from Purushottapatnam village in Yetapaka mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Andhra Pradesh while attempting to stop illegal constructions on land belonging to the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple.

They demanded legal action against the culprits and measures to stop further encroachments.

VHP state publicity in-charge Pagudakula Balaswamy decried the repeated encroachment of the temple’s land, once gifted by a devotee, and recalled previous instances, including a gaushala being blocked. He criticised the AP government’s failure to act, despite forming a special committee.

EO Ramadevi, discharged from KIMS Hospital in Bhadrachalam, has left for Hyderabad to seek better care.