HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, five others arrested for forgery, SRH intimidation: Telangana CID

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao, A-1, and five others were arrested in cases relating to forgery, intimidation of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and on other charges.

According to a release from CID on Thursday, this is a case of forgery of the documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust by the accused office bearers of HCA.

Based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, general secretary, Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), Hyderabad, a criminal case was registered in February, 2025 under sections 465, 468, 471, 403, 409, 420 r/w 34 IPC of CID on June 9, 2025.

"Based on the investigation and evidence gathered by CID officers, it is revealed that the accused A Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with C Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavitha, created forged documents of Sri Chakra Cricket Club which was called as Gowlipura Cricket Club by forging signature of C Krishna Yadav, who is president of Gowlipura Cricket Club," a release from the CID said.