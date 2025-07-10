HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, five others arrested for forgery, SRH intimidation: Telangana CID

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao, A-1, and five others were arrested in cases relating to forgery, intimidation of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and on other charges.
According to a release from CID on Thursday, this is a case of forgery of the documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust by the accused office bearers of HCA.
Based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, general secretary, Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), Hyderabad, a criminal case was registered in February, 2025 under sections 465, 468, 471, 403, 409, 420 r/w 34 IPC of CID on June 9, 2025.
"Based on the investigation and evidence gathered by CID officers, it is revealed that the accused A Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with C Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavitha, created forged documents of Sri Chakra Cricket Club which was called as Gowlipura Cricket Club by forging signature of C Krishna Yadav, who is president of Gowlipura Cricket Club," a release from the CID said.
These forged documents were used as genuine, enabling A Jagan Mohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as president, the CID said.
Further, Jagan Mohan Rao colluding with the accused persons CJ Srinivas Rao, treasurer and Sunil Kante, CEO of HCA and others with malafide intention, criminal breach of trust, misappropriated the public funds, wrongfully restraint IPL SRH officials including claims of intimidation, blackmail over complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes and threatened with dire consequences.
The CID apprehended the accused persons A Jagan Mohan Rao (president of HCA), JS Srinivasa Rao (treasurer of HCA), Sunil Kante (CEO of HCA), Rajendra Yadav (general secretary of Sri Chakra Cricket Club), and G Kavitha (president of Sri Chakra Cricket Club) on Wednesday.
Earlier, the Vigilance department conducted a probe into the allegations and submitted a report to the government on the irregularities in ticket distribution during the 2025 IPL season.