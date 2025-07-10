HCA chief, office-bearers detained by Telangana CID for alleged misappropriation of funds

HYDERABAD: The Telangana CID on Wednesday took Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao in custody for questioning in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds and an attempt to pressurise the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management into providing additional complimentary tickets during the 2025 IPL season.

A senior CID official confirmed that apart from Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA treasurer C Srinivas Rao (A3), CEO Sunil Kante (A4), general secretary Rajender Yadav (A5) and his wife G Kavita (A6) have been taken into custody.

The case stems from a report submitted by the Vigilance wing regarding irregularities in ticket distribution and governance during the 2025 IPL season.

SRH had earlier accused HCA of demanding 10% more tickets for the association and an additional 10% for the personal use of the HCA chief, beyond the 3,900 tickets already allocated as complimentary under a tripartite agreement involving SRH, HCA and the BCCI.

On March 27, a corporate box at Uppal stadium was reportedly locked by HCA officials. Following this, SRH conveyed their intent to withdraw from the franchise agreement.

The government subsequently ordered a V&E inquiry, whose findings indicated coercive actions by HCA.