National learning report reveals alarming gaps in students’ basic math abilities

HYDERABAD: The recently released Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan Report 2024 by the Ministry of Education has raised serious concerns over students’ poor grasp of fundamental numerical skills. Alarmingly, 55% of class 3 students across India are unable to arrange numbers up to 99 in ascending or descending order. Only 53% of Class 6 students know multiplication tables up to 10.

Experts highlight that mathematics continues to be perceived as one of the most difficult subjects by students. This stereotype must be challenged. One of the key issues, especially in government schools, is the lack of adequate teaching staff at the primary level.

According to the Sarvekshan 2024 report, around 21.15 lakh students from classes 3, 6, and 9 were assessed across 74,229 schools in December 2024. The findings revealed that many students, especially in government schools, struggled with even basic arithmetic like counting, addition, and subtraction.