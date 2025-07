HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved all 34 government medical colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025–26, following a review of earlier flagged deficiencies.

On June 13, the NMC had issued notices to 26 of these colleges, citing issues related to infrastructure and faculty. In response, the Health department formed 10 Medical College Monitoring Committees on June 23 to inspect and prepare college-specific plans.

According to an official statement issued by the department on Wednesday, the NMC granted permission on Tuesday for all the colleges, including the 26 previously under scrutiny, to continue operating for the current academic cycle. The department clarified that no penalties were levied, and all 4,090 MBBS seats across the institutions would remain unaffected.

“The NMC has acknowledged the state government’s measures to address faculty shortages. A promotion drive has been carried out to meet teaching requirements and regulatory norms,” the statement said.

The NMC has directed that pending compliance issues be addressed within four months, and confirmed that the existing approvals for all colleges remain valid.

As part of the staffing initiative, 44 senior professors have been promoted as Additional Directors of Medical Education and deployed as principals and hospital superintendents.

Additionally, 278 associate professors have been promoted to professors, and 231 assistant professors to associate professors.

MBBS counselling to start soon

A notification has also been issued to fill 607 assistant professor posts through direct recruitment via the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB). The Finance department has sanctioned 714 more faculty posts.

In response to concerns over inadequate bed capacity in some teaching hospitals, the state government has initiated the addition of over 6,000 beds across 21 hospitals, aimed at improving patient care and clinical training.

MBBS counselling is expected to begin shortly, with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences finalising arrangements. The state NEET ranks will be announced soon, after which counselling will proceed as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) guidelines.

STaffing Initiative