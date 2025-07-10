Spurious toddy death toll rises to four; 37 in hospital in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The death toll from suspected adulterated toddy consumption in Hyderguda, Kukatpally, rose to four by Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalised increased to 37. Officials suspect the toddy was sourced from four local compounds.

Thirty-one persons are undergoing treatment at NIMS, while others have been admitted to different hospitals. Four patients are reported to be in critical condition. The number of cases grew from 15 on Tuesday night to 37 by Wednesday evening.

Rangareddy Excise Deputy Commissioner P Dasarath said all patients remain under observation, and the cause of illness will be confirmed once laboratory results are available.

Excise officials have collected samples from multiple locations and arrested six suspects. A total of five cases have been registered. Task forces from the state and district levels have launched inspections at toddy compounds across the region.

One of the deceased was identified as P Seetharam, 47, a mason from HMT Colony and a native of Wanaparthy. He is believed to have consumed toddy on July 7 at a compound in HMT Hills. He later experienced vomiting and diarrhoea, self-medicated, and visited a private hospital on July 8. He was referred to Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Two additional deaths were reported on Wednesday. Postmortems, scheduled for Thursday, are expected to clarify the cause. Two other deaths occurred earlier under unclear circumstances.