Telangana hints at declaring those missing as ‘dead’ in Sigachi blast

SANGAREDDY: The district administration has almost come to the conclusion that identifying the eight missing workers in the Sigachi industry blast is almost impossible.
They communicated the same to the waiting relatives of those workers on Wednesday in a subtle way. They assured that they will continue the search operations for the missing persons. Since the day of the blast on June 30, the relatives of the workers involved in the accident have been waiting for their whereabouts anxiously. The officials have collected about 100 samples from the debris and sent them for forensic labs.
Sangareddy Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravinder Reddy held a meeting with the relatives stating that the search operations will continue but clarified that it was not possible to provide details of missing workers. “We may not get the traces of missing persons. Waiting for them days together may not be useful. We will ensure that compensation will be paid to you without fail. Perform all ceremonial rituals and come back after three months,” the officials told the waiting persons.
When the officials said that the management would offer Rs 15 lakh, the families objected, demanding that death certificates need to be issued in the name of the missing persons and the oral promises should be in written format.
Additional Collector Chandrasekhar said that there will be no problem as the assurances were given by the chief minister and the collector. He informed them that issuing a death certificate was not possible as per existing rules as a missing person will be declared dead only after waiting for seven years as per the Central government guidelines. As these persons ‘went missing’ in an accident, the state government has been writing to the Centre for special permission. It may take three months and hence they should return then. He also told them that all the details were mentioned in the copy along with the cheque and they can keep a copy with them while returning another copy after signing it.
The relatives who demanded the issuance of death certificate were pacified with the explanation by the additional collector and returned to their native places after accepting cheques.
Adding further, Chandrasekhar said that the rescue operations will continue till they find out traces of eight missing persons. We are taking all steps to declare the death of missing persons as per law. The rehabilitation camp for the victims and their relatives will continue.