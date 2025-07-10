Telangana hints at declaring those missing as ‘dead’ in Sigachi blast

SANGAREDDY: The district administration has almost come to the conclusion that identifying the eight missing workers in the Sigachi industry blast is almost impossible.

They communicated the same to the waiting relatives of those workers on Wednesday in a subtle way. They assured that they will continue the search operations for the missing persons. Since the day of the blast on June 30, the relatives of the workers involved in the accident have been waiting for their whereabouts anxiously. The officials have collected about 100 samples from the debris and sent them for forensic labs.

Sangareddy Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravinder Reddy held a meeting with the relatives stating that the search operations will continue but clarified that it was not possible to provide details of missing workers. “We may not get the traces of missing persons. Waiting for them days together may not be useful. We will ensure that compensation will be paid to you without fail. Perform all ceremonial rituals and come back after three months,” the officials told the waiting persons.