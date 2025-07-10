Telangana

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to visit Telangana, review central PSUs

Kumaraswamy instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report to initiate revival measures for the defunct CCI and SIIL units.
D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, called on HD Kumara Swamy, Hon'ble Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries at his residence in New Delhi.
D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, called on HD Kumara Swamy, Hon'ble Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries at his residence in New Delhi.Photo | EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy assured IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu that he would visit Telangana by the end of this month to review the functioning of central public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the state and look into the possibility of reviving them.

He further assured the state of Centre’s complete support in this regard.

The MoS, along with Sridhar Babu, held a review on the revival of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) and Sponge Iron India Limited (SIIL) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report to initiate revival measures for the defunct CCI and SIIL units.

Sridhar Babu earlier sought a meeting to discuss the revival of CCI and SIIL in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by CCI chairman and managing director Sanjay Banga and other officials from the Central departments concerned.

HD Kumaraswamy
PSU

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com