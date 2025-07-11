BJP accepts resignation of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: The BJP on July 11 accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. Raja Singh is unhappy over the election of the BJP state president.

He alleged that his followers were threatened when they tried to file nominations on behalf of him for the presidential election. Raja Singh submitted his resignation on June 30 and handed over it to the then State president G Kishan Reddy.

"We have received your resignation letter. The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match the functioning, ideology and principles of the party. As per the direction of President Jagat Prakash Nadda, I do convey that your resignation has been accepted with immediate effect," BJP general secretary Arun Singh informed Raja Singh today.