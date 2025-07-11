BJP rewards those who go against Dalits, Adivasis: Congress slams Ramchander Rao’s elevation as Telangana chief

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday slammed the elevation of N Ramchander Rao, who was among the accused in the 2016 Rohith Vemula suicide case, as the president of the BJP's Telangana unit chief, and said the party has once again proved that whoever goes against Dalits and Adivasis will be rewarded by it.

The opposition party demanded that the BJP rethink such appointments and also unconditionally apologise to the country.

Telangana Police had last year filed a closure report in the case before a local court and given a clean chit to the accused, including Rao.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said Vemula's suicide at the University of Hyderabad had shook the country and made it reflect on what is happening under the BJP rule.

"He was a PhD scholar and was an active member of the Ambedkar Students' Association. For the discrimination he was facing, he, along with a few friends, thought they'd bring the issues to the attention of the university for the cause of self-respect and social justice for Dalits," he said at a press conference.

"When he (Vemula) was fighting for these causes, the student wing leader of the BJP, Susheel Kumar, filed a false case and brought a lot of pressure on the university authorities to book and rusticate the boys and shame them, and finally this led to the death of Rohith," Mallu said.