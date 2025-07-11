Congress-Communist relationship deep-rooted, asserts TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is “no death” to Communist thought and the ideology continues to remain intact, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday hailed the Congress-Left “inseparable” relationship.

Mahesh Goud was speaking at a ceremony held here, marking the reopening of the Makhdoom Bhavan, the CPI’s Hyderabad office.

The TPCC chief, highlighting the historical significance of the office, said that it was originally inaugurated on February 17, 1974 in the presence of Congress ministers of that time. “The relationship between the Congress and the Communists is deep-rooted. The two are inseparable. We are not separate when it comes to fighting for public welfare,” he asserted.

Criticising what he called a growing fascist trend in India, he said: “To protect their positions, these authoritarian forces are willing to go to any length. It is unfortunate that even educated individuals are now using Hindutva as a political card.”

“When we speak of secularism, we are labelled as urban Naxals. When we speak of democratic values, we are branded as traitors. This is the mindset we are dealing with,” he added.

He expressed deep concern over ‘Operation Kagar’, alleging that it was being used as a cover by the Union government to hand over forest and mineral wealth to corporate entities.

“Even when Maoists expressed willingness to hold talks, the Centre launched brutal operations, disregarding humanity and resulting in the deaths of women and children,” he said.

He added that following his participation in a round-table conference criticising Operation Kagar, he was unjustly branded an “urban Naxal” and “anti-national”.