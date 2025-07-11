Harassed for dowry, pregnant minor ends life in Telangana

MEDAK: A pregnant minor girl died by suicide in Hasan Mahammadpalli village of Tekmal mandal on Thursday. The girl, who was five months pregnant, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ residence.

According to police, she was initially rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, but she could not be saved. Her father, Sailu, alleged that her husband Sangameshwar, who initially treated her well after marriage, later began harassing her for an additional dowry of five tulas of gold.

The couple had married around two years ago, both being minors at the time. As per custom, when the girl reached her fifth month of pregnancy, she was brought to her parents’ home, where the baby shower was performed. However, despite repeated requests including from her mother just the day before her death, Sangameshwar refused to bring her back home for delivery.

Sailu stated that this ongoing neglect and dowry harassment drove his daughter to take the extreme step. He added that Sangameshwar informed them late in the afternoon that she had attempted suicide and claimed to have tried saving her. But by the time Sailu reached the house, his daughter’s body was already lying lifeless on the floor.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Tekmal police have arrested Sangameshwar and registered a case. The investigation is ongoing.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline 040-66202000 & 66202001 (Call between 11 am and 9 pm)