Heavy inflows at Medigadda, Kaleshwaram staff on alert

BHUPALPALLY: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is currently witnessing a massive inflow of water. At the Lakshmi Barrage in Medigadda, all 85 gates remain open.

The current inflow and outflow at the barrage stand at 5,66,160 cusecs each. The water is flowing in from the upper catchment areas of Maharashtra. In view of the flood situation, the gates have been kept open to release the excess water downstream. The storage capacity of the barrage is 16.17 tmcft.

Authorities of the KLIS and Jayashankar Bhupalapally district have put staff on high alert to monitor the situation closely and prevent any untoward incidents.

Residents of surrounding villages have been cautioned to stay away from the river, and barricades have been erected near Pushkar ghat to restrict public access towards Kaleshwaram.

Officials have also urged villagers in Mahadevpur mandal to remain vigilant, as water levels in the Godavari river are expected to rise further.

Heavy rains lash Adilabad

Adilabad: Heavy rainfall across the erstwhile Adilabad district has disrupted normal life, cutting off transportation to several interior villages. Major irrigation projects and rivers in the district are now receiving significant inflows. The Kadam project has recorded an inflow of 20,313 cusecs, with the current water level at 2.939 tmc, compared to its FRL of 4.699 tmc. Irrigation officials have issued alerts to farmers, stating that inflows may increase at any time and that water may be released from the project.