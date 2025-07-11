Justice league: Telangana HC refuses to stay toilet construction in school

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the construction of a toilet complex at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Undavelly village, Jogulamba Gadwal district. The petition was filed by one B Nutan Kumar Reddy, a local resident, who alleged that the construction was illegal and posed health risks due to its proximity to homes and borewells. He sought relocation of the complex to another part of the campus, citing previous directions from the additional collector and local opposition.

The Government Pleader informed the court that the toilet complex was being built within the school premises for the benefit of around 350 students, including over 180 girls. After considering the submissions, Justice Lakshman declined to interfere, stating that there was no sufficient ground to halt the construction. The petition was dismissed, permitting the ongoing work to continue. The decision has received mixed responses. While some residents remain concerned about the location, others have welcomed the development as a necessary improvement in school sanitation infrastructure.

HC refers plea against 100% quota to chief justice

Justice T Madhavi Devi has directed the Registry to place before the Chief Justice a writ petition, which challenges the 100% reservation for STs in gram panchayat, sarpanch and ward member posts in scheduled areas of Telangana, for allocation to an appropriate bench. The writ petition was filed by the Non-Tribal Welfare Society, represented by its secretary Kondabathina Madhu, seeking a declaration that the total reservation for STs in these posts is unconstitutional, contending that it violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. The plea also cites the Supreme Court’s judgment in Chebrolu Leela Prasad Rao & Ors vs State of Andhra Pradesh & Ors, which laid down limits on reservations in local body elections.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that due to the blanket reservation, in some Scheduled Areas where no ST candidates are available, the Gram Panchayats are being administered by special officers instead of elected representatives. The petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to allow non-tribal candidates to contest in such cases to ensure democratic governance at the grassroots level. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Madhavi Devi observed that the court cannot interfere in policy decisions of the government. She then directed the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for appropriate bench allocation.