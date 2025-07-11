Political creativity peaks in Manakondur’s poster war

KARIMNAGAR: Manakondur Assembly constituency is now witnessing a full-blown poster drama, with leaders from the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS locked in a not-so-subtle exchange of mudslinging, both figurative and, some suspect, literal.

At the centre of the controversy: a stalled road project between Gundlapalli and Pothhur. What began as a routine civic issue has turned into a political soap opera, with local body elections approaching and egos running high.

It all started when BRS leaders unveiled a poster targeting sitting Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, dubbing him “Commission Kavvampally Narayana” and questioning why the road work had been mysteriously abandoned halfway. The poster was accompanied by plans for a bike rally, presumably to ensure the drama had both literal and symbolic wheels.

Congress supporters, not ones to take an insult lying down, hit back with their own poster, branding former BRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan as the hero of “Rasaleelalu”, a title that promises scandal and delivers innuendo.