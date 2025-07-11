Septuagenarian found abandoned by roadside in Telangana's Mahbubabad district

MAHBUBABAD: She gave them life but at 78, she was left with nothing, not even a roof. In a deeply moving and distressing incident, Boddu Badramma, was abandoned by her own son and left to fend for herself on the roadside in Bupathipet village, Gudur mandal, Mahbubabad district. With no shelter and no family support, she quietly sought refuge at the local Rythu Vedika, a shelter meant for farmers, not for ageing mothers.

Once surrounded by a family of four sons and her husband Venkataiah, Badramma has outlived both her husband and eldest son, Venkanna. But her surviving sons Sudhakar, Yakaswamy, and Ramesh have turned away when she needed them the most.

On Wednesday night, her youngest son Ramesh, instead of sheltering her, left her at a roadside mechanic’s shed. A former village sarpanch, moved by the sight of the helpless woman, arranged an auto-rickshaw to take her to her late eldest son’s home. But when they arrived, her daughter-in-law refused to let her in. Hoping her own child would show compassion, the driver returned her to Ramesh’s house.

But what awaited her was more rejection.

“Take her back to where you found her,” Ramesh told the driver angrily. With no other option, the auto driver left her alone, by the roadside. There, under the open sky and in the quiet cruelty of the night, Badramma sat unwanted, unheard, and heartbroken. Next day morning, she quietly walked to the Rythu Vedika, a space built for farmers, now serving as her only refuge.

When the incident came to light, Gudur Sub-Inspector B Giridhar Reddy summoned all three sons. At the police station, officers reminded them of their moral and legal responsibility, warning of action under the law. Shamed and counseled, Ramesh finally agreed to take her home with a promise of shared monthly care among the siblings.

This painful episode has sparked deep reflection in the village of how an ageing mother who once nurtured her children can be left to suffer alone.