State board schools in Telangana join ‘Sugar Board’ drive to curb diabetes

HYDERABAD: In tune with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directive to tackle the growing problem of childhood obesity and diabetes, several state board-affiliated private schools in Telangana have launched awareness campaigns titled “How Much Sugar is Hiding in Your Child’s Diet?”

While CBSE-affiliated schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, were instructed to implement awareness measures and submit proof by July 15, the Telangana School Education department has not issued any official circular. Nevertheless, many private state board schools have taken proactive steps for students’ well-being.

These include poster-making competitions, health tip displays, and campaigns encouraging healthy food habits. Notably, all posters and charts are student-created, and schools are conducting regular workshops and seminars on diabetes and nutrition.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhusudhan, Principal, Pragathi Vidyaniketan, Amberpet, said, “Though we haven’t received any directive from the Telangana School Education department, we have launched several programmes from this academic year to raise awareness.

With increasing cases of childhood diabetes and obesity, we are conducting monthly parent orientation sessions to highlight the harmful effects of sugar and promote healthy eating. We are also distributing health-related booklets to senior students and conducting yoga classes thrice a week, with support from health consultants.”

Shekar Rao, Adviser of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA), added, “Many state board schools are following CBSE’s path. We have initiated workshops where students collect junk food wrappers, study nutritional labels, and host peer sessions to encourage active learning about health. Our goal is to engage students meaningfully so they truly understand the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.”

A teacher at a private school in Kukatpally said, “We have partnered with voluntary organisations to raise awareness among parents. Strong support from staff and families is helping our campaign gain momentum, and we are already seeing a shift in children’s understanding of health basics.”