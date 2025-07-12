BJP rewarding people responsible for Rohith Vemula’s death: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of rewarding individuals allegedly linked to the institutional harassment that led to the death of University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday demanded that the saffron party tender an apology for its decision.

Addressing the media at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Vikramarka, joined by AICC Scheduled Castes Department chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam, condemned the recent appointment of N Ramchander Rao as the state BJP chief.

He alleged that Ramchander was among those who pressured university authorities leading to Rohith Vemula’s suicide in 2016. “Instead of doing some introspection, the BJP is elevating those who drove Rohith Vemula to suicide,” he said.

‘Rohith Vemula Act soon’

Vikramarka further revealed that the Telangana government would soon introduce a “Rohith Vemula Act” aimed at safeguarding students, especially those from Dalit and Adivasi communities, from discrimination in educational institutions.

He blamed the ABVP for inciting tensions on campus. “When the Ambedkar Students Association was peacefully protesting for student rights, ABVP leader Susheel Kumar labelled them anti-national. The BJP leaders at the Centre, along with pressure from the then HRD Ministry and MLC N Ramchander Rao, influenced the university to suspend Rohith. Left with no choice, he took his life,” he claimed.

“Ramchander Rao has been made the state BJP president, and Susheel Kumar has been appointed as an assistant professor in Delhi University. What message is the BJP sending?” he wondered.