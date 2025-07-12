BRS MLA T Harish Rao submits additional information to Ghose commission

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Friday called on PC Ghose, who is heading the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, and submitted additional details available with him on the project.

Later speaking to reporters, the former irrigation minister said that in view of false reports in certain sections of the media, additional information was given to the Commission for clarity. As the BRS is not in power, most of the original documents are with the government, he said.

“I wrote letters to the chief secretary, GAD secretary and Irrigation secretary, requesting copies of Cabinet decisions and notes, and other related records from those years. However, there has been no response from their side,” he added.

In the wake of claims made by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and the Congress government’s stand that there was no Cabinet nod for the construction of Kaleshwaram, Harish Rao’s meeting with the Commission assumed importance.

“We consolidated all the information accessible to us and submitted it to the Commission in the form of a detailed note. As per our records, the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages had six separate Cabinet approvals.