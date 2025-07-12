Enforcement Directorate set to ask CID for HCA case details

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to initiate a money laundering probe into the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) following the arrest of its president and other office-bearers by the Telangana CID for alleged irregularities.

According to sources, the ED is expected to register an Enforcement Case Information Report against HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao, treasurer JS Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, Sri Chakra Cricket Club general secretary Rajendra Yadav and Sri Chakra Cricket Club president G Kavitha on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, misuse of funds and forgery.

The Hyderabad unit of the ED is likely to write to the CID requesting documents, including the First Information Report (FIR), vigilance report, case diary, remand reports and statements. The agency plans to examine these materials to determine if any financial transactions linked to the alleged offences fall under the provisions of the PMLA.

The CID arrested the six accused two days ago, following which they were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

Custody, bail pleas deferred

The CID filed a petition in the Medchal-Malkajgiri court on Friday seeking 10-day custody of the accused. Meanwhile, the accused filed petitions seeking bail. However, the court deferred hearing of both petitions.