Godavari flooding forces closure of Tekulagudem bridge on NH-163

MULUGU: Due to heavy inflow in the Godavari river following incessant rainfall in Maharashtra’s upper catchment areas, the Tekulagudem bridge on National Highway-163 was closed to traffic in Mulugu district on Friday.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr P Shabarish, stated that the bridge located under Peruru police station limits connects Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Due to the rising water levels in the Regumagu vagu (stream) near the bridge, it was deemed unsafe for travel and was closed to prevent any untoward incidents.

As a precautionary measure, SP Shabarish ordered the complete closure of the Tekulagudem bridge, with barricades placed at both ends by local police to restrict movement. He also issued a warning to villagers and commuters to avoid using the route.

The SP further appealed to people from both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, especially those travelling through Bhupalapally district via Kaleshwaram, to use alternate routes to reach their destinations safely.