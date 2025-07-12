Speak mother tongue, respect Hindi too: Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted the need for Hindi at a programme organised here on Friday.

“It is very important that we all speak in our mother tongues and also respect the other languages of our country. This is also our moral responsibility. The use of Indian languages is crucial for national unity and social harmony. Hence, let us all take a pledge to preserve our mother tongues and move forward together,” Kishan said.

Pawan Kalyan asks people to ‘love Hindi’

The Department of Official Language, MHA, organised its golden jubilee celebrations — Dakshin Samvad. Pawan Kalyan called upon the people to “love Hindi, which is a link language in the country”.

The Andhra Pradesh deputy CM said that people were learning foreign languages but indulging in politics over Hindi.

Pawan Kalyan said that around 31 per cent movies were being dubbed in Hindi. “We need Hindi for business. Then what is the objection to learning Hindi?” he asked.