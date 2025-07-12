Telangana BJP chief slams Congress over caste census, backs Amit Shah’s remarks

HYDERABAD: Backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the Telangana Caste Census, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on the ruling Telangana Congress government, calling its survey a mere “political stunt.”

Rao questioned the Congress party’s sincerity toward the upliftment of backward communities, stating, “If the Congress was truly committed to the welfare of backward classes, why didn’t it conduct a nationwide caste census during its 56 years in power?”

He reminded that the Congress-led UPA government had carried out a nationwide survey in 2011, spending over ₹4,000 crore of public funds, yet failed to release the findings. “Even after such massive expenditure, the report was never published. What were they hiding?” he asked.