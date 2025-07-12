Telangana government to appoint Gram Panchayat Officers in each revenue village

HYDERABAD: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that every revenue village in the state will soon have a Gram Panchayat Officer (GPO) and each mandal will be assigned four to six licensed surveyors, depending on the extent of the land.

During a review meeting with Revenue officials, the minister said these appointments are being made, as directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to make the system more transparent and receptive to ordinary citizens.

Highlighting the critical role of survey operations in land administration, he remarked that the survey department had suffered from neglect during the BRS rule.

“The current Congress dispensation is focusing on strengthening the department to deliver more efficient services,” he said.

He said that a qualifying examination for trained licensed surveyors will be held on July 27, followed by lab practical exams on July 28 and 29. He added that the final results will be declared on August 12.