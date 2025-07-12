Telangana seeks fresh report from dedicated panel to justify quota hike decision

HYDERABAD: The state government has reportedly directed the Dedicated Commission on Backward Classes (BCs) to submit a fresh report under new terms of reference, this time focusing on the under-representation of backward class groups in local bodies.

The Commission, led by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, was initially constituted to examine the backwardness of BC communities in the context of reservations in local bodies. In its revised mandate, the panel is expected to highlight the absence of representation from certain backward class communities, including those who have not secured even ward member or sarpanch positions.

Although the revised terms of reference were not officially released, government sources revealed that they were approved in Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

The BC Welfare department is understood to have issued the specific terms, aligning with the government’s proposal to raise BC reservations in local body elections to 42%.

The Commission may also examine whether the proposed increase would necessitate exceeding the 50% cap on reservations, a limit previously upheld by the Supreme Court. Given its recent survey work, the Commission is expected to submit its report within a week, sources said.