Ambedkar’s vision is timeless moral compass for India, says Chief Justice Gavai

HYDERABAD: Over the past 75 years, India has made steady and significant progress, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, highlighting how the Constitution has served as a powerful instrument of social and economic transformation.

Delivering a lecture titled “Constitution of India: The Contribution of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar,” at Osmania University on Saturday, he emphasised that Ambedkar’s constitutional vision continues to serve as a timeless moral compass for modern India.

The highlight of the event was the release of a commemorative special cover and postcard by Justice Gavai and Dr P Vidya Sagar Reddy, chief postmaster general of Telangana. The special cover and accompanying information sheet offer a vivid overview of Dr Ambedkar’s life and his seminal role in drafting the Indian Constitution. A set of 22 picture postcards, inspired by the book “Art and Calligraphy in the Constitution of India” — published by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India — was also unveiled.

In his address, Justice Gavai reflected on key aspects of the Constitution, including the importance of one nation – one constitution, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, and the necessity for timely constitutional amendments. He underscored the transformative power of the Constitution in advancing equality, liberty, and social justice, particularly for marginalised communities.

He particularly stressed the significance of Article 32, which empowers citizens to approach the Supreme Court in the event of a violation of their fundamental rights. Calling it the “heart and soul” of the Constitution, he remarked that rights without remedies are meaningless, and judicial recourse is essential for safeguarding democratic freedoms.

Justice Gavai also noted that although the Indian Constitution drew inspiration from various global models, it was uniquely adapted to India’s needs. “Unlike the dual legal systems seen in countries like the US, India has a strong federal structure with one Constitution applicable to all states and citizens,” he stated.