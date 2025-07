NALGONDA: In the final days of their lives, these elderly couples ask for nothing more than a roof, a bed, and the comfort of their loved one’s hand. Is that too much to give? They are being separated not by choice, but by the lack of a proper old age home where both men and women can live together.

In Nalgonda district, the lack of a government-run old age home is causing serious distress. All 13 existing old age homes in the district cater exclusively to women and are managed by voluntary organisations. While those who can afford to pay are given separate rooms and better care, those who are poor and come through government support are placed in crowded halls, often ignored and forgotten.

For example, an elderly woman from Nakrekal mandal, separated from her husband after decades of marriage, lives in an old age home in Nalgonda, while her husband is placed in a Hyderabad facility. Due to age-related limitations and financial constraints, the couple has not been together for several months. Without personal mobile phones, they are left with no choice and have to rely on staff or other residents to make video calls to interact with each other.

Two years ago, the government sanctioned `50 lakh for constructing a new old age home in Nalgonda, designed to accommodate 25 men and women.

Initial orders stated services should begin in a rented private building until the permanent structure is built. However, there has been no progress.

Demand for separate old age home grows

A government official confirmed that around 140 homeless elderly persons have been identified in the last six months. Of these, 36 men were shifted to Hyderabad homes, while women were placed in the district’s existing facilities.