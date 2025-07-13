Expedite acquisition of land for projects: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed officials to fast-track land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation (R&R) for all pending and ongoing irrigation projects in the state.

Addressing a meeting held on Saturday to review acquisition of land for various projects, he emphasised the need for district-level coordination and directed the officials to coordinate with district collectors to urgently address legal, administrative, and logistical issues impeding the progress.

“We can’t afford to lose any more time,” he said, pressing for smoother execution at every level.

He assessed the status of projects across districts, identifying key stumbling blocks.

The minister pointed out that chronic land acquisition delays have become a major drag on timelines and cost estimates. To fix that he called for proactive engagement with affected landowners and transparent and sensitive handling of compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement. “If we delay, we risk public backlash and legal trouble that could stall everything,” he warned.

He also directed the officials to maintain constant communication with implementing agencies and contractors, stressing the need to avoid missteps and breakdowns in coordination. “No lapses, administrative or procedural, should slow this down. Delays only raise costs and spark discontent,” he cautioned.