Gunman opens fire as Telangana Jagruthi activists storm MLC Teenmar Mallanna’s office

HYDERABAD: A Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Teenmar Mallanna's gunman reportedly fired into the air in an attempt to disperse the protestors - allegedly linked to Telangana Jagruthi intruded into Mallanna's office at Boduppal on Sunday.

According to the available information, the protestors went to the Q News office which is Mallanna’s office to protest against his alleged remarks against Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha and vandalized the office, damaging furniture and shattering window panes. In that scuffle between the two parties, a gunman opened five rounds of fire.

Several videos of this protest went viral on social media which also indicated that the room was fill of blood.

More details awaited.