Over 10.5 lakh jobs provided through Rozgar Melas: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that approximately 10.50 lakh jobs have been provided so far through the Rozgar Melas conducted across the country. He made the statement while distributing appointment letters to 114 newly recruited candidates at an event held at Rail Kalarang in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The event was part of the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, which was launched virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the nationwide initiative, appointment letters were distributed to over 51,000 newly inducted central government employees across 47 locations. In the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, key centres such as Secunderabad, Guntakal, and Guntur participated in the mela.

Speaking at the event, Kishan Reddy emphasised that the Rozgar Mela is not a one-time programme but a continuous initiative that reflects the Centre’s commitment to generating employment. He urged young people to become job creators, not just job seekers, and highlighted the government’s efforts in building the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

Citing data from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the minister said over eight crore jobs have been generated since 2017 across sectors. He also highlighted various initiatives aimed at enhancing youth skills and employability, such as the establishment of skill hubs and universities.

Kishan Reddy further noted India’s global standing in various sectors, including being the second-largest mobile phone manufacturing hub, fourth in renewable energy capacity, and the world’s largest producer of railway locomotives.

He also outlined flagship government schemes like the Vishwakarma Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Mudra Yojana, and others aimed at public welfare and national development.

Earlier, SCR Additional General Manager Neeraj Agrawal presented the welcome address. He stated that across SCR jurisdiction covering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 200 individuals received appointment letters in various departments of Central government, public sector undertakings and others. Later, DRM (Secunderabad) Bhartesh Kumar Jain presented the vote of thanks.